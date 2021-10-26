Getting Wet and Windy Midweek

The wind is picking up and the clouds are moving in. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy, so even though it might be a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 50s, it will feel pretty cool.

After midnight, showers and storms start to move in from the west. A couple of these storms around Lincoln and areas south and west could be on the strong side with a couple pockets of hail and strong winds. Any storms mixed in with the rain will weaken as they expand farther east overnight. By the Wednesday morning commute, a lot of us are seeing rain. Temperatures start the day in the low 50s.

The rain continues through most of Wednesday as winds continue to blow between 20 and 40 mph. This keeps us cool, only warming a couple degrees from the morning, into the mid 50s.

Rain will clear from west to east Thursday morning, but some of the rain could linger into the afternoon in parts of western Iowa. Even when dry, it will be mostly cloudy and windy still, with highs in the mid 50s again.

Rain totals of 1-2" will be common in eastern Nebraska, but where the rain lingers longer into Thursday in western Iowa and northwest Missouri, rain totals could reach 2-3".

We stay windy Friday, but with more sunshine, we get a little warmer, back into the upper 50s.

The wind won't be as strong this weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny as we climb into the low 60s.

Colder air then moves in with a few more clouds on Halloween Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s, followed by upper 40s on Monday.

