Going From Summer To Fall

The humidity backs off a little bit for our Thursday, but it doesn't stop us from getting even hotter. The low 90s return Thursday with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy out there with an elevated fire danger today. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph out of the south.

We start Friday with a lot of sunshine, but clouds start to push in during the second half of the day as our next cold front approaches the area. This will help to hold back the heat a bit, with highs in the mid 80s. A lot of our high school football games look dry right now, but we may have to dodge a couple isolated showers and storms before the games end.

Rain becomes more likely Saturday morning as the cold front pushes farther southeast through the region. Scattered showers and storms could continue at times through most of Saturday, making for some soggy football in Lincoln. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy. It will also be significantly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

The rain likely ends before most of us wake up Sunday, but a few showers could linger southeast of Omaha early in the day. Even with the dry weather and some sunshine Sunday afternoon, we keep highs in the low 70s with very low humidity... which will also give us some really cool mornings early next week.

Monday brings a few clouds, and we keep the cooler weather going with upper 70s for another afternoon! Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but we stay in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hotter

High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 85

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Periods of Rain

High: 68

