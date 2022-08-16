Gradually Clearing Skies

Tuesday starts with a lot of clouds, but we should squeeze out some late-day sunshine. Depending exactly when the sunshine returns, we should end up in the mid 70s.

The sunshine is back in full force Wednesday, warming us back into the low 80s. While a little warmer, that's still a touch below average.

We warm back into the mid 80s Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There could be a few scattered showers and storms to dodge by Thursday night.

Highs pull back into the low 80s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend should be nice! There will be a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 both days. There's just a small chance for rain Saturday.

TUESDAY

Clearing Late

Isolated Rain Early

High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 84

