Sunshine Returns This Weekend

The rain, freezing rain, and snow have moved out, but the clouds will be a little more stubborn. Most of us are stuck with the clouds all day today, but we could squeeze out some sunshine in southeast Nebraska. It will be a little warmer, with highs near 40.

A little more sunshine starts to come out Saturday, warming us into the mid 40s. Sunday now looks mostly sunny with mid 40s returning!

Widespread rain could move in as early as Monday with more wind, but we still manage to warm into the high 40s. The rain and upper 40s continue on Tuesday, but it will come with a lot of wind.

As temperatures fall midweek, the rain from early in the week could change into some snow for Wednesday and Thursday.

Colder air is left over by next Thursday with highs at the freezing mark by peak heating.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Cool

Low: 26

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Clearing Skies

High: 44

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 46

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.