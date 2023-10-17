Great weather Tuesday

The warm-up continues today with highs in the low 70s across Omaha with mostly sunny skies. Some spots west of Omaha will warm into the mid 70s, and it will be a little cooler in western Iowa with mid and upper 60s.

Clouds start to move in overnight and the wind will pick up some, helping us stay a warmer overnight compared to recent mornings. We'll only cool off into the low 50s.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday morning, but it's not a strong one. It will be a breezy and a little cooler in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a few spotty showers to dodge, but most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

We cool off a little more Thursday, but the wind will be a little lighter. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The great weather returns Friday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

We cool off some over the weekend, but it will still be nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny with upper 60s, followed by mid 60s on Sunday.

We start to warm up again early next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 71

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Breezy

High: 68

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 65

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



