Great weekend weather once the wind calms down, storms Sunday night and Monday

The wind will remain very gusty at times this evening and tonight, but by Saturday morning we should be dealing with much weaker winds outside. It will be a chilly night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday looks like a beautiful day! The wind will still be a little noticeable in the morning, but starts to calm in the afternoon. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the low 40s under clear skies. No frost is expected.

We'll see more sunshine on Sunday, and a little extra wind by the afternoon. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s.

While dry during the day Sunday, a line of storms will move in out from Kansas late Sunday evening, getting to Omaha Sunday night. These storms could be strong, and capable of damaging winds, plus large hail overnight.

More rain and storms are possible on Monday of next week, and all types of severe weather could be possible. The best time to see the strongest storms would be in the afternoon. It will be another windy day with highs in the low 70s.

Severe weather is not expected Tuesday, but the scattered rain and storms will continue, and the wind will remain gusty at times, too. It will be a lot cooler, in the mid 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

In total, much of the Omaha region could get 1.0" to 2.0" of rain from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The sunshine will start to return Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but it stays cooler than average, in the upper 60s for highs.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 47

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Winds

High: 69

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Storms After 8pm

High: 74

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Strong Storms

High: 71

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

