HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Cool & breezy, some sprinkles north of I-80

Happy Halloween! We remain mostly sunny, breezy, mostly dry & cool with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds begin to move in by the afternoon, and it may bring some sprinkles to neighborhoods north of I-80 in the evening. This should be minor and not significantly impact any plans. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Clouds will move back in for the start of the weekend, but it's looking mostly dry. Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s, and temperatures will only reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. There may be a few sprinkles during the day, but most, if not all, will not see any measurable rain from it.

Sunday will be warmer and sunny, with highs nearing 60.

We start next week with more sunshine and dry weather. It will be warmer than average, in the low 60s through Wednesday. There may be some rain at the end of next week.

HALLOWEEN

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Sprinkles

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Sprinkles

Cool

High: 48

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

