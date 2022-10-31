Halloween Weather Is A Treat

Halloween is looking more like a treat than a trick as we reach back above average. Mostly sunny skies push us near 70 degrees. For the trick-or-treaters, we will be in the mid 60s at 6 pm and the upper 50s at 8 pm.

Overnight, we stay mostly clear as we cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region.

We keep warming up Tuesday for the start of November. It will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer, pushing into the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine. It will also be windy, elevating the fire danger across the region.

We stay windy Thursday, but with more clouds moving in, likely won't get as warm. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A cold front moves into the region Thursday night, kicking off scattered showers and storms. These will continue at times Friday as the cold front sweeps through the area. Along with the rain, it will be breezy and cooler, with highs only in the low 50s.

There is a lot of uncertainty right now for Saturday's forecast. The cold front may stall across our area, keeping the rain going at times for the first half of the weekend. But if the cold front makes it far enough to our east, we will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will bring a little sunshine mixing in with our clouds, but we stay below average, in the mid 50s.

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 70

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

