Hazy skies, low air quality Saturday as it gets breezy and warmer

It will be a clear and quiet night with temperatures in the mid 40s for Saturday morning.

Strong winds kick in Saturday, drawing in warm, dry air in from the south. Highs will be near 80, but the combination of dry air and winds around 35-40 mph in the afternoon will create a high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

Additionally, our skies will appear somewhat hazy due to farm field prescribed burns in Kansas this weekend. This will also reduce our air quality to poor levels. This should improve Sunday as the wind will be more out from the west-northwest.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but it will still be breezy, keeping the fire danger around. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

We cool off to start the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and still breezy with low 60s in the afternoon. Although cooler, the wind will keep the fire danger high. The wind should quiet down Monday night and as temperatures dip into the mid 30s, we may see some patchy frost by Tuesday morning.

The wind finally lightens up Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

We warm into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a few clouds. Some scattered rain may be possible, but the chances are low at this time.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend, it's likely we are dry all weekend, but there could be a few isolated storms come next Sunday with temperatures near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 45

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 81

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 82

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy, Cooler

High: 63

