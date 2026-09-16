Heartland volunteers are planting native gardens to help reverse a sharp drop in pollinator species

A garden outside the Florence Mill is part of a growing effort to protect native pollinators across the Heartland.

The Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland, known as PATH, has planted and sponsored dozens of pollinator gardens across the region since its founding, stretching from Minden, Iowa to Seward, Nebraska. The organization's mission is to protect native pollinators using native plants.

Cathy Prettyman and Rene Stroud volunteer with PATH.

"The insects are specialized to use native species, and when we bring in something from another country, they don't know how to use it," Prettyman said.

Pollinator species are declining nationwide. According to a 2025 study published in Science, the butterfly population in the U.S. declined by 22% between 2000 and 2020, making pollinator gardens more important than ever.

Small changes at home can also make a difference, according to Stroud.

"Even just adding one native plant to a non-native, it's okay," Stroud said.

PATH also recommends reducing pesticide use and leaving blankets of leaves during the cold season to give insects a place to hibernate.

"What you can do to make your surroundings healthier makes you healthier," Stroud said.

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