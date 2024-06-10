Heat and Humidity Climb Midweek with Scattered Storms

We get to enjoy a nice start to the workweek! Monday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

A few clouds start to move in overnight, eventually giving way to a few spotty showers early Tuesday morning. By the morning commute, those will be in far southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Many of us stay dry as we cool off into the low 60s.

Skies clear Tuesday afternoon, letting the sunshine back in as we start to heat up. The humidity will also start to climb Tuesday as we warm into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be hot, breezy, and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. Late in the day, we may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms, but many cities stay dry.

The heat continues Thursday with low 90s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Late in the day, a cold front arrives, kicking off some hit and miss storms. A couple of these could be strong to severe with some hail and strong wind.

The cold front only drops us into the upper 80s Friday, which is still above average for the middle of June. Late Friday night, another round of showers and storms will move through the region.

We'll still be dodging some hit and miss rain and storms over the weekend, but there should be a lot of dry time. Saturday and Sunday will both be hot with low 90s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Spotty Morning Rain

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms Late

Breezy

High: 94

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.