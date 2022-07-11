Heat and Humidity Relief

Thanks to a morning cold front, we get a brief break from the highest heat and humidity. We'll continue to dodge some spotty rain in the morning, but skies clear to let in more sunshine this afternoon. Winds up to 25 mph out of the north will help to push the higher humidity to the south through the day as we warm into the mid 80s.

With lower humidity overnight, we're able to cool off more! We will drop into the low 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a lot more comfortable thanks to lower humidity settling in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity start to climb higher midweek. Wednesday will get us back to 90 with a lot of sunshine.

We climb into the low 90s Thursday, followed by mid 90s on Friday.

Friday also brings a couple more clouds with our sunshine, and we may have to dodge some spotty rain and storms late in the day.

The weekend will be hot with low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 90

