Heat and storms: A summerlike pattern this week for the Omaha area

3 THINGS TO KNOW



An evening storm is possible for some

In the 80s for highs and 60s for lows

Daily chances of rain/storms, but lots of dry time

FORECAST

Though most of us will be dry this evening, a few storms may develop in the area after 8 pm. The coverage of these storms will be limited, with most of us staying dry. However, any storm that forms may produce small hail or gusty winds. Storms wind down after midnight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Monday looks to be the driest and warmest of the next few days as highs reach the upper 80s. While a spot storm is possible in the afternoon, most of us will be dry. A few showers may move into eastern Nebraska after midnight, but these should fall apart before they push too far east.

We stay mostly dry for Tuesday, though a few storms may try to develop over central and eastern Nebraska. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Storms may creep a bit closer on Wednesday, but most of them should stay over central Nebraska. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-80s.

More widespread storms will arrive on Thursday, beginning a wetter pattern that will lead us into the weekend. This type of pattern will support periodic waves of storms, so timing out when your neighborhood might get rain is difficult this far out. Given the time of year, some of these storms may carry a severe weather threat, too, but it's too early for specifics.

As of now, the best chance for storms looks to be in the afternoon, evening, and night on Thursday and Friday. More afternoon storms are possible into the weekend as well.

Highs will be in the mid-80s throughout.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms End

Low: 65

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Dry

High: 89

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spot Storms West

Breezy

High: 84

Wind: SE 10-25

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