Heat Indices Near 100 Thursday, Storms on Saturday

A few isolated storms will be possible in Iowa this evening until midnight. The rest of the region should stay dry. It will be a warmer, and muggier evening with partly cloudy skies and lows near 70 for Thursday morning.

A weak cold front arrives Thursday, but it arrives late enough for Omaha to warm into the low 90s, and you will notice the humidity. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the region as heat indices will be near 100 in the afternoon from Omaha and south into Kansas and Missouri.

The cold front will try to kick off a few spotty afternoon storms, but that is more likely southeast of Omaha. Like late Wednesday, most stay dry, but the couple storms we see could be strong enough for some hail and strong wind.

Thursday's cold front will drop the humidity for Friday, but only cools us off into the upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry with sunshine, but rain and storms will move into eastern Nebraska after sunset Friday night, then expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri overnight through Saturday morning.

Some of the rain continues into Saturday morning, but the middle part of the day looks a lot drier. We may then see another round of rain develop later in the afternoon and evening. This will let us warm into the upper 80s to low 90s, with breezy winds and noticeable humidity. Storms will be likely become Saturday night. Some of that rain could continue into Sunday morning.

Sunday looks like a hot day, with higher humidity and breezy winds. Highs will be in the low 90s. We may see another round of storms late Sunday night.

For the start of next week, Monday looks dry and very warm, in the mid 90s. By Tuesday, a cold front is expected to reach Omaha, cooling off temperatures into the upper 80s with a chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 93

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 88

