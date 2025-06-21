Heat relief arrives early in the workweek with storms

The upcoming stretch of hot afternoons and warm mornings will make it very hard for homes without air conditioning to cool off. Check in with your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are safe and staying cool through the weekend. Even for the younger crowd, if you have outdoor yard work or want to go for a run, make sure you do it early in the morning and drink plenty of water. Keep pets with you inside, and make sure they have access to clean water all day.

It stays warm and a little windy overnight, only cooling off to about 80 degrees Sunday morning.

Record heat is possible Sunday afternoon. The record high in Omaha for June 22 is 100, which was set in 1930. We could tie that. The humidity will easily push the heat index over 105 again. We also stay mostly sunny and windy throughout the day.

Then, a cold front will start to approach the area from the northwest, and it could push a couple isolated and strong storms at areas northwest of Omaha late Sunday night.

Before the cold front arrives in our area Monday, we likely have enough time to hit 90 degrees. Once the cold front arrives later in the day, it will bring a much better chance for widespread showers and storms. A couple of these could be strong enough to produce pockets of hail and strong wind.

The cold front will then stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and it will trigger more rounds of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the workweek.

A lot of us will see those showers and storms again Tuesday. Those that stay dry long enough will warm into the mid 80s.

About half of the region will see more rain Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers and storms continue at times. This keeps highs in the 80s.

It's uncertain exactly how long it will take the front to fully push out of the region, but it could be gone as early as Friday. For now, we'll lower the threat for showers and storms Friday and Saturday, but we're keeping them around just in case the front gets stubborn.

If we fully dry out into the weekend, we could get back to 90 on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 80

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 100

Heat Index >105

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 77

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

