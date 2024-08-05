HEAT RELIEF: Here's When We Cool Off 20 Degrees

The dangerous heat and humidity continue today, but relief arrives soon! Monday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy at times as we heat up into the upper 90s. The humidity will make Omaha feel closer to 105 late in the afternoon. While it will also be hot in western Iowa, mid 90s will be a little more common for you.

A cold front arrives overnight! It won't kick off any rain, but it will push the worst of the heat south. We will cool off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday could start with some low clouds, but the sunshine takes over for the afternoon. It will be a little breezy as cooler air blows in from the north, holding temperatures back in the upper 70s.

It starts to get a little warmer Wednesday, with mid 80s, but that is still a touch below average. We'll also have to dodge some hit and miss storms during the day and at night, but a number of spots will stay dry.

Thanks to another cold front, we drop back down into the low 80s Thursday with some spotty storms and clouds still around.

Friday will be near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. A rogue shower could hit your neighborhood, but most of us will stay dry.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around on Saturday as temperatures stay below average. Highs will be near 80.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few spotty showers around, but like other days this week, a lot of us will stay dry.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 99

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 84

