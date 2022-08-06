Heat Relief Into Early Next Week

A cold front starts to push towards our northern counties late Saturday, which could kick off some isolated showers and storms in the evening and night, mainly along and north of I-80. Even there, a lot of cities stay dry.

The cold front will slowly push south through the region on Sunday, kicking off some hit and miss storms for us to dodge most of the day. Sadly, these won't be for everyone, but some cities should catch some beneficial rain. We stay mostly cloudy when dry, and start to cool off. There will be a division of temperatures depending on where you live. Northwest of Omaha highs will be in the 80s, while southeast of Omaha will have another day in the 90s.

A couple spotty showers could linger into early Monday morning, but most of the day will be dry... and COMFORTABLE! Highs will be in the low 80s (below average) with low humidity.

Then we warm back up. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday get slightly above average with low 90s expected. Our dry stretch continues midweek under mainly sunny skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 89

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not As Hot

High: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Still Comfortable

High: 87

