Heat Returns For The Workweek

The heat returns Monday with highs into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Independence Day will be dry and hot for much of the day, highs will push into the middle 90s with a few clouds. Towards the evening, a cold front will begin to move in from the west bringing with it scattered storms. A few 4th of July events might get rained on, particularly west of Omaha. Plan accordingly for the possibility of storms for the holiday. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds possible.

We keep scattered storms around for Wednesday morning as the cold front passes on by, but we dry out by the evening. If any fireworks events are delayed on Tuesday, they should be fine to run on Wednesday. It also is much cooler with highs near 80

Thursday looks wonderful if you want a break from the heat! Highs stay in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Friday into the weekend we warm up some with highs into the 80s. Storms return for Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 93

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Evening Storms

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 80

