Heat Returns Midweek

Our warm up is moving right along into Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be comfortable under mostly clear skies. Lows reach into the upper 50s by early morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as we get back to 90 degrees.

We manage to stay in the low 90s on Thursday with a few more clouds late in the day.

Our next cold front moves in from the west, which could kick off some spotty storms as early as late Thursday night.

The cold front then slides through our region Friday, kicking off a number of scattered showers and storms. The rain won't be for everyone, but it could impact the first day of games at the College World Series. Cities that stay dry long enough will warm into the mid 80s.

We'll keep small rain chances in for the weekend, but it looks like most cities stay dry. Saturday will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies, then we warm into the upper 80s for Father's Day.

The upper 80s continue Monday with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Night Rain Possible

High: 92

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.