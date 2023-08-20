Heat Wave Continues

Starting Monday, the heat builds back in with Omaha making it into the upper 90s, while cities south of I-80 are likely breaking into the triple digits. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees.

Tuesday through Thursday Omaha will make a run at 100 degrees. During this heat wave, if you plan on being outdoors for any extended period of time take those heat safety precautions. Check on those more sensitive to the heat or those without access to A/C.

The records for the week are 100 on Tuesday (1975), 102 on Wednesday (1975), and 105 on Thursday (1936).

By Friday, a cold front drops in to bring some relief to the heat, as well as a few spotty showers/storms.

By next weekend, more seasonal warmth returns with highs in the 80s with a spot shower or storm possible!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 74

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 99

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 100

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 100

