Heating into the 90s with Humidity Friday

A few spotty showers will be possible, mainly north of Omaha this evening and tonight. Otherwise, it stays warm and muggy, in the 70s overnight.

Friday will be a warm, breezy day with noticeable humidity. We'll get lots of sunshine during the day, and a chance for a few isolated pop-up thundershowers late in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90, feeling more like 95.

While there is a chance for a few thunderstorms north of Omaha on Friday night into Saturday morning, we should begin Saturday with sunshine and muggy, breezy winds, quickly warming us back in the upper 80s by midday. A cold front will begin moving through the region, from west to east, with thunderstorms developing early in the afternoon, mainly over Iowa, then moving east, ending the rain chance by the late Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, and a little less humid thanks to the Saturday cold front. Highs will be near 90. After a dry afternoon, there's only a small chance for a shower hitting your backyard at the end of the day.

We will start out next week sunny, hot and humid. Highs on Monday will jump in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. Tuesday will likely be the same, although there is a chance for storms late in the day with a cold front.

By mid next week, things will begin to cool off a bit, into the upper 80s, including some more chances for spotty storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 91

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 89

