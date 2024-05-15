Heating Things Up After Scattered Storms Wednesday

We'll be dodging a few spotty showers this morning and into the lunch hour, but scattered rain and storms become more common early in the afternoon. Most of us will see rain at some point today, but there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. A couple of the afternoon scattered storms could produce some hail and strong wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected. When dry it will be mostly cloudy, and cooler than yesterday, with low 70s.

There will be a few leftover pockets of rain to dodge tonight, but skies clear into Thursday morning as we drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday looks really nice with a lot of sunshine and upper 70s.

We keep warming up into the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s and a lot of sunshine Saturday.

A couple rounds of showers and storms are looking more likely late Sunday and late Monday. We should be dry long enough both afternoons to warm up close to 80 degrees.

There could be some leftover rain Tuesday with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

