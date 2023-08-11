Heating Up Ahead of Weekend Rain

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot as we push into the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s in the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible heading into the evening and night, but most of us stay dry. While there won't be many of them, the isolated storms could produce some pockets of hail and strong wind.

Overnight, we will cool off into the upper 60s, making for a warm start to Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be hot, but a little less humid with a high near 90. It will be mostly sunny with a couple more spotty storms to dodge late in the day.

We start Sunday dry, and should have enough time to warm into the low 80s before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. This kicks off a number of scattered storms across the region. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

We're much more comfortable early next week with lower humidity. Monday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s. Lows Monday night could drop in the upper 50s.

We quickly warm back into the upper 80s midweek with a lot of sunshine.

A couple spotty showers are possible late Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 90

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

High: 81

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.