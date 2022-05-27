Heating Up for the Holiday Weekend

We have pockets of thick fog for the morning commute, but those will clear by late morning, giving way to a mostly sunny rest of your Friday. We continue to warm up, pushing into the low 80s.

Clouds move in overnight and linger into Saturday morning as we cool off into the low 60s.

The sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon, and with stronger winds out of the south, we increase the heat and the humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s. An isolated storm could try to push into northeast Nebraska late Saturday night, but everyone likely stays dry.

We keep heating up Sunday with highs in the low 90s with winds around 25-40 mph. While most of the day will be dry, storms will move in at night ahead of a cold front SLOWLY moving through the region. The greatest concern for severe storms will be for cities northwest of Omaha. While the storms likely weaken as they get closer to the metro, they could hold onto their strength long enough to still be severe.

Most of Memorial Day will be dry as the heat and humidity continue. It will also be breezy as we push into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front will fire off another round of storms Sunday night, but the severe weather potential will likely be centered more around Omaha.

The cold front and storms then push to our east, drying us out and cooling us off into the middle part of our next workweek. Tuesday will be close to average with highs near 80.

We then drop into the 70s for the middle of the week with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 88

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 93

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.