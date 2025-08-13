Heating up into the weekend

We have a few pockets of fog around this morning, but it is not as widespread as recent mornings. It will clear after the morning commute.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

Overnight, a few spotty showers and storms will move into the region, but most of our neighborhoods will be dry for the Thursday morning commute. We'll start the day in the upper 60s.

The sunshine kicks back in Thursday afternoon as we warm up into the upper 80s with more humidity. It will also be breezy at times with winds around 15-30 mph.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. The high humidity will likely make it feel more like 105 late in the day.

The heat and humidity continue Saturday with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine as we push into the low 90s. While there will be some spotty showers and storms in the second half of the day, a lot of the region will be dry.

Hit and miss showers and storms will continue for some of us Monday with a high closer to 90.

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s as some of us continue to get hit by hit and miss rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cool

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 88

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 94

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

