Heating up into the weekend

We continue to slowly heat back up. Today will be mostly sunny with upper 80s in Omaha.

For early October, we stay warm overnight, only cooling off into the mid 60s. Average is upper 40s right now.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with low 90s. High school football games will kick off in the mid 80s, and we cool off into the upper 70s for the 4th quarter.

The wind picks up Saturday, blowing around 35 mph at times. It stays mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90.

A cold front will move in from the northwest Sunday. Before it gets here, we'll likely have time to warm up into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Later in the afternoon, the cold front will kick off some hit and miss showers and storms, which will continue into Sunday evening. Only about half of our neighborhoods will see the rain.

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday, so if you stay dry Sunday, hopefully you can see some of this rain. Much cooler weather will be blowing in behind the cold front, dropping highs into the upper 60s.

Some of the scattered rain will likely continue into Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The upper 60s continue Wednesday with a lot more sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Nice

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 90

