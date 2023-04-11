Heating Up Midweek

Omaha will warm into the 80s this afternoon for the first time this year! It will be mostly sunny, but also breezy, increasing the fire danger again. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could easily spread out of control. Air quality could also drop as smoke from the controlled burns in Kansas continues to blow in.

With a little extra wind overnight, we stay pretty warm for Wednesday morning, only cooling into the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks like the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. The wind will be even stronger, keeping the fire danger high.

The wind keeps blowing Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Friday starts dry, but a few spotty showers start to move in during the afternoon. With more clouds also around, it won't be as hot, with highs in the mid 70s. Rain then becomes more likely and widespread Friday night. A few storms could mix in with the rain, but severe weather is not expected.

The rain continues at times Saturday morning, with scattered pockets of rain lingering into the afternoon. It will be a lot cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be cool and comfy with a high near 60 and mostly sunny skies.

We warm into the mid 60s Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 88

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Email to News@3newsnow.com



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.