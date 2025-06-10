Heating up midweek

We really start to heat things up today! It will be mostly sunny with highs flirting with 90 in Omaha and eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will run a touch cooler with mid to upper 80s. For now, the humidity will stay low.

It stays mostly clear overnight as we drop into the mid 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy. A few small storms will pop up late in the afternoon, mainly north of Omaha. A couple of these could be strong enough to make some hail or strong wind before they end early at night.

We pull back the heat a little Thursday, but it will be muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Like Wednesday, a couple storms could pop up late in the day. While anyone could see a quick storm, the better chance for rain will be north of Omaha.

Friday will be in the mid 80s with more clouds than sunshine as the College World Series gets underway. Grab the rain gear if you're heading downtown, but there's a good chance you won't need it. Any rain or storms during the day will be hit and miss.

Saturday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance for rain.

We stay partly cloudy Sunday with a few spotty showers and storms, but many stay dry all day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The small chance for rain continues Monday as we heat up back to 90.

