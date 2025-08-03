Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Some storms Wednesday
Heating up this week, here's how hot we get
Joseph's 8/3 Evening Forecast
There are a few showers south of I-80 that will persist for a few hours. Otherwise, it's party cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight, we drop into the low 60s.

The sunshine returns Monday as we climb back into the 80s. There could be a few showers or storms around in the morning, but most of us stay dry.

Summer returns beginning Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sun.

A few storms could be around on Wednesday, but not everyone sees them. Regardless, highs approach 90 degrees in some neighborhoods.

By Thursday, the 90s become widespread and last into the weekend. Small storm chances also return for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Comfy
Low: 62

MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
High: 81

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 87

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Rain & Storms
High: 89

