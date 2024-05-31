Heavy Rain with Flooding Friday Evening and Sunday

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move in from the west this evening. While severe weather is not expected, brief funnel clouds and at least one tornado had been reported, so we will continue to monitor this evening. The main concern this evening is heavy rain, leading to flooding. Locations that receive rain could see 1.00" to 3.00" of rainfall through midnight.

By the time these storms reach Omaha and western Iowa, the rain will start to fizzle out pretty quickly, leading to drier conditions overnight with lows near 60.

Saturday is now looking like a mostly dry day, with some morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s.

More rain is in the forecast for Sunday, and we could get rain at any point in the day. The best times will be in the afternoon and Sunday night. The later evening storms could be strong in Nebraska. Once again, flash flooding will be the main concern as any slow-moving storms will be capable of >1.00"/hour rainfall rates. It will be a breezy, partly cloudy day Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

We keep heating up early next week. Monday will be in the upper 80s with a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 80s. The day starts dry, but showers and storms look more likely late in the day.

We dry out and cool off (a little) for Wednesday in the low 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 81

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 85

