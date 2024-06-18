Heavy Thunderstorms Tuesday Night, More Rain Wednesday

A Severe Storm Watch has been issued for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through 8 p.m. Tuesday. A line of strong to severe storms will pass through this area with the threat for damaging wind along with heavy rain and lightning. A few pockets of hail and a short-lived tornado are also possible. See below for timing. Review your safety plan with your family and make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings.

A cold front will move through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this evening, leading to a line of widespread storms, which could be capable of damaging wind, and some pockets of hail. The storms will begin to weaken when reaching Omaha and western Iowa around 6-7 p.m., but will become capable of heavy rainfall for the rest of the evening, where we could see over 1.00" of rain in many locations.

Some flooding may be possible due to the heavy rain. The rain will slowly come to an end overnight, but there will likely be a few leftover showers to dodge Wednesday morning as we cool into the low 60s.

The cold front that kicks off Tuesday's storms will stall across the region Wednesday, and it will continue to trigger scattered non-severe rain and storms for us during the morning. Don't worry, there will be increased dry time by the afternoon and evening, and it will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s with a little less humidity.

There won't be as many storms to dodge Thursday, keeping more of us dry. The cold front reverses through the region as a warm front, and we start to heat up again with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a lot of clouds.

Most of us stay dry Friday, but it will be hot and muggy with low 90s and some sunshine.

We stay near 90 Saturday as we dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

We'll be in the upper 80s early next week with a better chance of fewer storms and more sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 72

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

