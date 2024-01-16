Here Comes Another Chance for Snow and Extreme Cold

We will drop down into the single digits tonight, but we should warm into the upper single digits for the Wednesday morning commute.

There may be a bit more snow melt Wednesday thanks to the morning sunshine and warmer temperatures, but we turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, topping out near 20 degrees.

Just as things start to get a little warmer, another wave of colder weather and snow moves in. Highs will be near 10 on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Snow showers will be possible starting Thursday afternoon and into the evening, snow will start to move in from the northwest and expand southeast into the evening. This a quick-hitting system, so the snow should be done before the Friday morning commute.

Snow totals could easily get to one to two inches, enough to slow down traffic Thursday evening and for the Friday morning commute.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but temperatures barely make it above zero.

The record low for Saturday, January 20th is -22, set in 1883. Saturday will start in the negative teens, potentially in the negative twenties, and we only get into the positive single digits for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It starts to get more windy Sunday, but that will finally be some warmer weather blowing in! Highs will be in the upper 20s.

We keep warming up Monday, into the mid 30s, and we should stay in the 30s most of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Morning: 8

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 20

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 10

