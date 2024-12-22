Here is your holiday week forecast for the Omaha area

It was a comfortable day for Sunday with highs into the 50s with a southerly breeze. Overnight, clouds move in with temperatures falling to near freezing.

Temperatures will drop somewhat early next week, but we will be in the middle 40s on Monday and the lower 40s on Tuesday (Christmas Eve).

Barring any Christmas miracle, we look to stay dry before Christmas, meaning any chance of a white Christmas in Omaha is close to zero. For those traveling south and east of Nebraska and Iowa, a storm system is expected to bring rain to some spots.

On Christmas Day/1st Day of Hanukkah, the clouds increase with temperatures in the mid 40s, but we stay dry.

The pattern shifts after the holiday, increasing rain chances into late next week, beginning on Thursday (Kwanza) and lasting into the weekend. Exactly when and where this rain could fall is too early to determine, as is the chance for any wintry weather to mix in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 31

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 45

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 41

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

