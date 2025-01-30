Here's how long we have to enjoy the warmer winter weather

Rain will start to become more likely south of Omaha this evening, which will continue there tonight. As we get closer to midnight, the rain will start to shrink back down to the southeast, with northwest Missouri being the last to dry out, just ahead of the Friday morning commute. Rain totals will be around half an inch to an inch in far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Farther north and west, there will be little to no beneficial rain.

Friday will start just below freezing with some leftover clouds, but the sunshine should quickly take over by late morning. Highs will stay above average, just shy of 50 in Omaha, but it will be breezy.

The clouds move back in Saturday, and the wind gets even stronger. While it may not feel as nice, highs will stay near 50.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy for Groundhog Day. Hopefully that means Unadilla Billie won't see her shadow and forecast an early end to winter! It will feel like it with mid 50s and lighter wind in the afternoon.

The warmer weather this week is letting some of the river ice melt and move a little more, increasing the threat a bit for ice jams along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If you live in any of the low areas along these rivers, keep an eye on water levels, which can change quickly.

Just as we start to get used to the recent stretch of warmer weather, winter blows back in. Monday will be mostly cloudy with upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a little colder with mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We get a bit breezy Wednesday with upper 30s and a lot of clouds. There could be a few sprinkles or spotty pockets of light rain, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

We start to see a little more sunshine Thursday with low 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Groundhog Day

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.