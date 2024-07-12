Here's the Details on Dangerous Heat in Omaha this Weekend

An excessive heat watch is in effect for the Omaha metro, as dangerous heat and humidity will be in the region this weekend through early next week. Heat indices will be above 100 for more than 8 hours of the day.

Also, with higher humidity, it's harder to cool off overnight, so we will only drop into the low to mid 70s during the next few mornings.

Forecast: This will be a warmer and much more muggy evening than last night. Skies will stay partly cloudy with lows only in the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers can't be ruled out early Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa, but most of us will stay dry. This rain chance is best between 5-10 a.m.

Saturday looks hot and humid! For the Heartland Pride parade in Omaha, it will already be in the mid 80s at 10 in the morning. It stays mostly sunny in the afternoon as we heat up into the mid 90s. The heat index will be closer to 105 in the late afternoon.

The heat gets even worse on Sunday with a high near 100, and the humidity making it feel closer to 110 in some areas. It will be a little breezy at times, but the extra wind probably won't make it feel much better. Any rain should stay around the Midwest should stay to our north, just outside of the region.

Monday will also be hot, but is expected to be the final day of the heat wave. We'll once again reach the upper 90s with heat indices from 105 to 110, and a mostly sunny sky.

By Monday evening, a cold front will begin moving through the region, and could kick off scattered thunderstorms, which would continue to move from north to south after sunset, clearing out before sunrise on Tuesday.

More importantly, cooler and less humid air will move into the region, dropping temperatures into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

The cool-down will continue into the middle of next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Muggy

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty AM Showers

Hot & Humid

High: 96

Heat index: 106

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot, Humid and Breezy

High: 100

Heat index: 108

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot, Humid and Breezy

Late Evening Storms

High: 98

Heat index: 105

