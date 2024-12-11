Here's the latest on Friday's winter weather and travel impacts

It will be a cold night with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 10s. Neighborhoods north of Omaha could wake up to some snow flurries early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another cold day, but we should be able to squeeze out some afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Friday morning will begin cloudy and cold, in the mid 10s. Gradually throughout the day, warmer air will move in from the south.

As early as mid Friday afternoon, freezing mist and drizzle will develop over southeast Nebraska, and moves north into Omaha around the evening commute. Air temperatures will be struggling to warm to near freezing during the day. Eventually, the above-freezing air should move into southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa, and Omaha around mid to late Friday evening, and the freezing rain will move mostly into northwest Iowa overnight.

While many of us will continue to see just rain overnight and temperatures just above freezing. Colder air will wrap around the back side of the system towards eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This could switch some of us along and north of I-80 back into some freezing rain or snow for a few hours Saturday morning. All precipitation should exit the region by late Saturday morning.

TLDR: The farther north you live, the better chance you'll see travel problems late Friday into Saturday morning. The farther south you live, the better chance of just seeing rain. Regardless, travel impacts will be possible Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Widespread power outages and broken trees are not anticipated as winds will generally be under 30mph.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer, getting into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be a little warmer with breezy winds out from the south. Highs will be back into the mid 40s.

Some rain will be possible Monday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Wintry Mix

High: 35

