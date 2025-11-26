Here's the latest on the Thanksgiving forecast and the winter weather after the holiday

WHAT TO KNOW:



Wind calms down today; sunny & chilly

Quiet and cool over Thanksgiving Day

First accumulating snow this season on Friday & Saturday

Very cold air behind the snow

FORECAST:

The wind begins to settle on Wednesday, but we remain breezy through the day at times. We'll see lots of sunshine. It will be a cooler day, in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day starts cold, near 20 degrees. It will be a sunny and cold afternoon with highs again in the mid-30s.

Confidence is increasing in a band of light snow developing over or just east of Omaha Friday afternoon. Some wintry mix may develop south of the snow Friday evening. Light snow accumulations are possible depending on where the snow falls. Roads may become slick heading into Friday night.

Rain and snow will become more widespread by Saturday morning. Neighborhoods along and south of I-80 will see more of a rain/snow mix, or freezing rain, before switching to all snow later in the day. North of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The snow moves out by late Saturday evening.

As for snow totals, the trend is higher totals from west to east. Our western neighborhoods could see less than 2", while our eastern counties could see totals as high as 6" or more. Omaha is likely to fall on the lower end of this range, but this is subject to change.

Travel issues are expected Friday-Sunday. The wind returns, too, which may blow the snow around and reduce visibility.

It will get cold by Sunday, as temperatures drop in the low 20s for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near or below 10 degrees. There is another chance at light snow south of Omaha on Monday, but at this time, this looks to not be as impactful as the weekend.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 37

Wind: NW 15-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Calm

Low: 19

Wind: NW 5-10

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 37

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered PM Snow

High: 33

Wind: NW 5-25

