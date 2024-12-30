Here's the latest timing and totals for Monday's snow

There will be a few spotty and light showers around for the Monday morning commute, but more of our neighborhoods will start to see rain late this morning and into the lunch hour. Widespread rain continues this afternoon as we warm up into the low 40s. While Omaha will likely still be seeing rain for the evening commute, the change to snow will start in cities well to the north and west of Omaha at that point, like Columbus, Norfolk, and Denison. The change to snow will likely start in Omaha, Lincoln, and Atlantic between 6 and 7 p.m., along with other places along I-80. The snow line then expands farther southeast, likely reaching everyone south of I-80 by 10 Monday night. The snow breaks apart and quickly ends for most of us between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow totals will be tricky with this system. Temperatures will likely be above freezing while most of the snow falls, but as long as it falls quickly enough, the melting won't be able to keep up, and it will accumulate. This will make for a wet, sticky snow. And with any system changing from rain to snow, the timing of the transition will play a big role too. We think neighborhoods northwest of the Omaha metro will see the highest totals, coming in between 1 and 3 inches, including Columbus, Onowa, and Norfolk. Farther southeast, cities along and south of the I-80 corridor will see slightly smaller totals, including the Omaha metro and Council Bluffs. These areas likely come in from very little snow up to 2 inches. The lowest end of that range will be down towards northwest Missouri.

Any untreated roads could be a little slippery still Tuesday morning as we drop into the mid 20s to start the day. It will also be breezy, making it feel even colder.

We stay breezy Tuesday afternoon, and it will be colder, with highs in the low 30s. There will be more sunshine in the second half of the day as skies slowly clear.

If you're heading downtown Omaha for the New Year fireworks, temperatures will be in the upper 20s. By midnight, we will likely fall into the mid 20s to ring in 2025.

Wednesday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 30s.

Thursday could start with a quick hit of snow, but the afternoon looks drier, mostly cloudy, and colder with upper 20s.

We keep getting colder Friday with low 20s and party cloudy skies.

Saturday morning could bring another quick hit of snow, but most of the day looks dry with low 20s.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Sunday. Widespread snow is looking likely for the second half of the weekend. With highs in the upper teens, it will be a dry and fluffy snow, which can pile up and blow around easily.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

High: 42

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Likely

Breezy

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 32

