Here's the updated timing for the midweek rain and storms

The wind will be stronger today, blowing in warmer weather from the south around 25-45 mph. This will push us into the low 80s, but it also creates a very high fire danger. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire. It could spread quickly out of control.

It stays windy tonight, keeping temperatures above average, in the upper 50s for Wednesday morning in Omaha.

A cold front slides in from the northwest, kicking off some hit and miss rain as early as the Wednesday morning commute, but some of us will have a dry drive into work and school. Late in the morning and into the lunch hour, showers and storms become more likely along I-80. The rain then drifts southeast. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will be southeast of Omaha.

From late morning through the afternoon, a couple storms along and south of I-80 could become severe. Areas of damaging wind and pockets of hail will be the main concern, but a tornado is not impossible.

As cooler air blows in behind the cold front, temperatures will slowly drop down into the mid 50s for the afternoon. A few hit and miss showers will still be around Wednesday night, but we will be dry by the Thursday morning commute.

The cooler weather settles in for Halloween. It will be mostly sunny with mid 50s. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters as we cool into the upper 40s by 8 at night.

Friday looks breezy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Rain is looking more likely for the weekend. There will be scattered rain around the region both Saturday and Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy. Saturday will be in the low 60s, followed by mid 60s on Sunday.

We stay in the 60s next Monday with some hit and miss rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Morning: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Afternoon: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.