Here's the latest timing on Friday's battle of rain vs. freezing rain

We have a few pockets of hit and miss snow around this morning, mainly northeast of Omaha. Watch for slick spots if you are waking up to a little new snow in your neighborhood.

Morning clouds will be slowly replaced by more sunshine this afternoon, but we stay cold. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but the wind will be lighter today.

We stay dry overnight as more clouds start to move back in. We'll drop into the low double digits and teens for Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy as some slightly warmer weather begins to blow in from the southeast. After a dry morning, pockets of very light rain and drizzle will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early in the afternoon. It's during the afternoon really anyone could see a little light freezing rain, so treat any wet road like and icy one, just in case. Temperatures could be within a degree of being above or below freezing in most cities through the evening commute, continuing at least the threat for freezing rain.

Once we get into Friday night, cities along and south of I-80, including Omaha, should fully switch to rain. The threat for freezing rain and a little snow will continue north of Omaha overnight and into Saturday morning. Even though Omaha switches over to rain, watch for a few slippery spots into Saturday morning as temperatures drop a bit below freezing Saturday morning.

By late Saturday morning, everyone should switch to rain as temperatures get back above freezing. It looks like some rain could even continue into Saturday afternoon now, but we will dry out late in the day. Highs will be near 40.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with mid 40s and more sunshine.

It stays breezy Monday, but we keep temperatures a touch above average, in the mid 40s. There could be some light rain early in the day, mainly down towards northwest Missouri.

It starts to get cooler again Tuesday with upper 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We drop into the mid 30s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Staying Cold

High: 24

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 12

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain and Wintry Mix

High: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Wintry Mix

High: 40

