Here's the Latest Timing on Friday's Strong to Severe Storms

Friday starts with a lot of sunshine, but more clouds start to move in during the afternoon. These could give way to a couple spotty showers, but most of us stay dry through the evening commute as we warm up into the mid 80s in Omaha. Our northern cities could struggle to hit 80, but some cities near Kansas could hit 90.

Storms start to move into northeast Nebraska around 6 or 7 this evening, then they'll move southeast towards the Omaha metro after 8 p.m. Friday. These will likely hit most of eastern Nebraska, but if they move more south than southeast, they could miss western Iowa. Most of the storms will be south of I-80 by 10 p.m., with the worst of the storms ending by midnight.

Some of the storms could be severe with damaging winds and pockets of large hail being the main concern. With the heavy rain, a couple areas of flash flooding will be possible, but they should move quickly enough to avoid any widespread flooding problems.

We finish drying out overnight and drop into the low 60s for Saturday morning.

There will be some hit and miss rain to dodge Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain won't be for everyone, but it will keep us mostly cloudy. It will also be breezy and cooler with upper 70s.

The sunshine will be back out on Sunday, and it should be a great weather day with highs in the upper 70s.

We cool off into the mid 70s Monday with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain at night.

Tuesday brings a little better chance for some rain to hit your backyard, but it will also be a little warmer, with a high near 80.

We keep heating up midweek with mid 80s on Wednesday, followed by upper 80s on Thursday with more humidity.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 78

