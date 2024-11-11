Here's the latest timing on our next round of rain

Happy Veterans Day! It will be a little cooler today, with temperatures closer to average for this part of November. Highs will be in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.
It gets cold overnight, with Omaha dropping into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning. Some neighborhoods outside of the city will drop down into the low 30s.
Tuesday will be a little warmer, but it will also be breezy with winds around 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Late Tuesday night, around midnight, our next round of rain will start to move east into eastern Nebraska. By the Wednesday morning commute, the rain will start to push into Omaha and far western Iowa. The scattered rain will continue across the region most of the day, but there will be a lot of dry time. More than half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa should get some rain, but there could be a few spots that get missed. It will also be breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
The sunshine is back in full force Thursday, helping to get us near 60 degrees.
Friday also looks mostly sunny with low 60s.
The low 60s and sunshine will continue Saturday, but it gets a little breezy again.
Sunday will be a little cooler with mid 50s and mostly sunny.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Average
High: 53
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 34
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 55
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
Breezy
High: 54
