Here's the Latest Timing on the Weekend Rain

It's going to be windy and cooler today with highs in the low 50s. The wind will be around 20-40 mph most of the day, making it feel even cooler. At least it will look nice with a lot of afternoon sunshine.

The wind will start to lighten up tonight, and we actually stay dry all night. Thursday morning will be cold, though, with upper 20s.

The wind won't be as bad on Thursday, but it will still be a little breezy at times. The good news... we start to warm back up with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies all day.

We stay mostly sunny Friday with a high near 60 and lighter wind.

It gets windy again over the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s.

Saturday evening, scattered rain will start to move into eastern Nebraska, then will expand into western Iowa Saturday night. Most of the rain should end pretty early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy once we dry out, but we should still be able to get into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

For now, it looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday for the eclipse with highs in the low 60s.

Rain looks a little more likely again on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy Early

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

