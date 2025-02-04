Here's the timing and impacts to travel for Wednesday's freezing rain

Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be a dry evening with temperatures holding in the 20s. We drop to near 20 for Wednesday morning.

Before the Wednesday morning commute begins, a few hit and miss pockets of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. This early round will be fairly light and spotty, but still could cause for slick spots to pop up.

The main round of light freezing rain pockets will develop and move in by mid/late morning, and will continue through the afternoon, clearing out of the region mid-Wednesday evening. This could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

Air temperatures will be at, or below freezing for the whole day. The ground is already frozen due to the frigid air earlier this week, so any rain will "flash freeze" to pavement. Anyone could get hit by some of the freezing rain, but it will be more common south and east of Omaha. At any point Wednesday, if you see a wet road, parking lot, or sidewalk, treat it like an icy one. Even a thin layer of ice can make for slippery and dangerous travel.

The sunshine returns Thursday, and it will be warmer and breezy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be less windy, and we get more sunshine with highs near 40. Clouds will move back in to the region Friday night.

Saturday could bring a few pockets of light snow, but right now, it doesn't look like anything that would stick to the ground or cause any problems. It will also be breezy with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies.

We get to enjoy a lot more sunshine Sunday, but we drop down into the mid 30s.

Monday will be in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

