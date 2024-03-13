Here's The Track on Tonight's Storms

Most of the evening will be dry, cloudy and mild, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

After 8 pm, scattered storms will start to move in from the south into southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Some of these storms could be severe near the Nebraska and Kansas border. The main threat is for a few pockets of large hail and a couple areas of strong wind.

The storms will weaken as they expand farther north, and may not reach the Omaha metro until after 10 or 11 pm. While the severe threat is lower in Omaha, some smaller hail and extra wind is possible, including heavy rain.

Scattered rain and a few leftover storms will continue overnight, but a lot of us will be dry into the Thursday morning commute. We will start the day in the upper 40s.

We don't warm up much Thursday, thanks to cooler weather blowing in from the north around 15-30 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s across the region. There will be some hit and miss rain to dodge throughout the day, but most of it looks dry.

Rain totals of 0.25 to 0.75 inches will be common across the region, but areas that get hit by multiple storms could push over an inch.

The sunshine is back Friday, helping to get us a little warmer, into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, but we could hit 60.

Another cold front arrives, dropping us into the mid 40s for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, but we stay mostly sunny and dry.

We stay in the 40s Monday, but we pop up into the low 60s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

