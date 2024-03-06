Here's the Updated Timing for the Rain

Even with a lot more clouds today, we should get a little warmer, thanks to a little more wind out of the south. This should warm a number of cities across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including Omaha, close to 60 degrees.

Skies will clear some overnight, letting in some sunshine Thursday morning as we start the day in the upper 30s.

Clouds move back in Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Late in the afternoon, rain will start to move in from the south from Kansas, but may not reach Omaha until early Thursday night. Cities farther north have the best chance of staying dry.

The rain will continue overnight and into Friday morning, and it could change into wet snow before ending. While Omaha should be dry by lunch, some cities farther south could still see some rain or wet snow early in the afternoon. The second half of the day will be mostly cloudy, cooler, and windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain totals of 0.1" to 0.2" will be common along and south of I-80, but a few spots could get up to 0.5".

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it stays cool and breezy with low 50s.

Clocks "spring forward" Saturday night, which is also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your weather radio, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke alarms.

We warm back up quickly early next week! Sunday will be mostly sunny with low 60s.

Monday will be in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine, followed by low 70s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Late-Day Sun

Warmer

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 37

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Scattered Rain Late

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Snow Early

Windy

High: 45

