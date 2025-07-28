Here's when a cold front brings heat relief and storms

The dangerous heat and humidity continue the next two days. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay hydrated. Continue to check on your older neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe. Remember, heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the country each year.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a highs in the mid to upper 90s across eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will be in the low to mid 90s. Due to the humidity, Omaha will feel more like 112 late in the afternoon. Even at 9 tonight, we may still be feeling like the triple digits.

The high humidity keeps us warm overnight, only cooling into the mid 70s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid with a few more clouds popping up in the afternoon. Most of eastern Nebraska will be in the low to mid 90s, and western Iowa will see more upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will start to move into northeast Nebraska in the afternoon, which could keep some neighborhoods there in the 80s.

As the cold front pushes southeast, a few spotty storms will start to form along it by the evening. Storms will become more likely overnight and into Wednesday morning. The storms will come with a small severe weather threat with the main concern being damaging wind, along with the heavy rain and lightning.

Some of the rain could continue into the afternoon, helping to keep us mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday.

The humidity finally starts to fall Thursday, but it will still be muggy. It stays cooler with upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with upper 70s.

Saturday will also be in the upper 70s with a little more sunshine.

The second half of the weekend will be a touch warmer with low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 98

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Humid

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Night Storms

High: 95

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 78

