Here's when and where thunderstorms are expected on Monday

We keep the warm weather around for the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 80s.

Monday stays mostly dry, but storms start to develop over Nebraska by Monday evening and move east through our area. A few of these storms could become severe, with large hail and gusty winds as the main risks. The best chance for storms in Omaha will be between 8 pm and 12 am.

Tuesday is expected to feature scattered showers. It won't rain the entire day, but more of us will see rain than be dry. Highs on Tuesday are cooler, in the low 70s.

Rain sticks around Wednesday, particularly south of I-80, but we dry out by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

We dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures hold on the cooler side, in the 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 63

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Evening Storms

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out

High: 74

