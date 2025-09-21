Here's when and where thunderstorms are expected on Monday

We keep the warm weather around for the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 80s.
Monday stays mostly dry, but storms start to develop over Nebraska by Monday evening and move east through our area. A few of these storms could become severe, with large hail and gusty winds as the main risks. The best chance for storms in Omaha will be between 8 pm and 12 am.
Tuesday is expected to feature scattered showers. It won't rain the entire day, but more of us will see rain than be dry. Highs on Tuesday are cooler, in the low 70s.
Rain sticks around Wednesday, particularly south of I-80, but we dry out by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
We dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures hold on the cooler side, in the 70s to low 80s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Comfy
Low: 63
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Evening Storms
High: 82
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
High: 73
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Drying Out
High: 74
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)