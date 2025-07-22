Here's when heat relief and storms arrive

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected for the next two days. Take it easy when outside and stay hydrated. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe.

It's a mostly cloudy start to our Tuesday, but we'll see more sunshine mix in with the clouds this afternoon. It will be hotter with highs in the low 90s in Omaha, but the high humidity will make it feel more like 103. A couple isolated showers and storms could pop up through the day, but a large majority of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be dry.

It will be dry overnight as we drop into the mid 70s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as we keep heating up. The humidity drops a touch, but drier air heats up more easily, which could push us into the upper 90s. This will make it feel closer to 107 in Omaha.

A few spotty showers and storms will start to push into areas northwest of Omaha heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the area. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. The storms will push farther southeast towards the metro late Wednesday night and into the overnight hours but likely weaken before arriving in Omaha.

Some of the rain will continue into Thursday morning as the cold front passes through. The afternoon looks drier with mid 80s, and then another round of rain will be possible heading into Thursday night.

Friday could come with a few leftover spotty pockets of rain, but more of us will be dry. It will be partly cloudy with upper 80s.

There's an even better chance to stay dry Saturday as we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s, and we could get back to the upper 90s on Monday.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 76

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Storms Late

High: 97

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

