Here's when hit and miss snow returns as our slow warm-up continues

The sunshine is back today, and temperatures continue to slowly stumble higher! Eastern Nebraska will be in the mid and upper 20s, but western Iowa will be a little cooler with low and mid 20s.

Clouds start to move back in tonight, but it won't get as frigid overnight. Most of our neighborhoods will start Thursday in the teens and low 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but the warm-up continues into the mid 30s, getting us back to average for January. While a lot of cities stay dry Thursday, some hit and miss snow will move in from the northwest in the afternoon and slowly drift southeast through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa through the evening and night. Snow sticking to the ground won't be common, but any accumulation would stay under an inch.

We stay mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday will also be in the low 30s, but we should see a little more sunshine mixed in with the clouds. A few flurries could pop out of the clouds, but they won't cause any problems.

It starts to get a little colder Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.

It gets a little colder to start the next workweek. Monday will be partly cloudy with low 20s, followed by mid 20s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Cold

High: 27

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Frigid

Low: 15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

Breezy

High: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 32

